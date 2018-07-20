Home / News I have a News Tip

Entire Broadband Industry Sues California Over New Net Neutrality Law

  • Oct 03, 2018 2:31 PM PDT
Lobby groups representing U.S. broadband industry today filed a lawsuit against California to stop the state's new net neutrality law. Jon Brodkin reporting in Ars Technica: "The lawsuit was filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of California by mobile industry lobby CTIA, cable industry lobby NCTA, telco lobby USTelecom, and the American Cable Association, which represents small and mid-size cable companies. Together, these four lobby groups represent all the biggest mobile and home Internet providers in the US and hundreds of smaller ISPs. Comcast, Charter, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile US, Sprint, Cox, Frontier, and CenturyLink are among the groups' members." The associations' lawsuit comes two days after the Department of Justice filed a similar action.

Related topics: Broadband, Net Neutrality, Telecom
