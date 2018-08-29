Home / News I have a News Tip

US Department of Justice Sues California Over Its New Net Neutrality Law

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 01, 2018 2:13 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 702

The U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday night filed a lawsuit against California over the new net neutrality law after just an hour the bill was signed. According to the lawsuit California's new bill "unlawfully imposes burdens on the Federal Government's deregulatory approach to the Internet." Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued the following statement in support of the lawsuit: "Under the Constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce — the federal government does. Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy." California's bill is particularly significant, says Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumers Union, because as the country's largest state, it has the potential to influence the market across the US. The New York Times notes: "Like California's auto emissions laws that forced automakers to adopt the standards for all production, the state's new net neutrality rules could push broadband providers to apply the same rules to other states."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Law, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics