US Department of Justice Sues California Over Its New Net Neutrality Law

The U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday night filed a lawsuit against California over the new net neutrality law after just an hour the bill was signed. According to the lawsuit California's new bill "unlawfully imposes burdens on the Federal Government's deregulatory approach to the Internet." Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued the following statement in support of the lawsuit: "Under the Constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce — the federal government does. Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy." California's bill is particularly significant, says Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumers Union, because as the country's largest state, it has the potential to influence the market across the US. The New York Times notes: "Like California's auto emissions laws that forced automakers to adopt the standards for all production, the state's new net neutrality rules could push broadband providers to apply the same rules to other states."