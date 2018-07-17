Home / News I have a News Tip

For the First Time in Recent Internet History a Subsea Cable Across South Atlantic Activated

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 19, 2018 6:32 PM PDT
For the first time in recent Internet history, a new submarine cable carrying live traffic across the South Atlantic was activated, directly connecting South America to Sub-Saharan Africa. Doug Madory, Oracle Dyn's Director of Internet Analysis reported in a post today: "It is hard to understate the potential for this new cable to profoundly alter how traffic is routed (or not) between the northern and southern hemispheres of the Internet. The South Atlantic was the last major unserviced transoceanic Internet route and the activation of SACS is a tremendous milestone for the growth and resilience of the global Internet."

The significance: "In addition to directly connecting Brazil to Portuguese-speaking Angola, the cable offers South America its first new submarine cable link to the outside world in 18 years that doesn't go through the United States."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband
