Basketball Australia Switches Its Official Website to New Top-Level Domain .Basketball

As part of a plan to unify Australian basketball digital front, Basketball Australia is moving its official website to a new TLD-based domain name at www.australia.basketball. It is also switching its four national men's and women's teams to new domains at boomers.basketball, opals.basketball, gliders.basketball and rollers.basketball. The transition follows the world governing body's move to FIBA.basketball in late 2017. "The process to obtain the .basketball domain began in 2012 when FIBA partnered with Roar Domains, a US-based company focused on the commercialization of sports-related Top Level Domains, to submit its application," reports Australasian Leisure Management.

