Donuts Holder of the Largest Portfolio of New TLDs Acquired by Abry Partners

Donuts Inc., a global leader in new top-level domains (TLDs), has announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Abry Partners, a private equity firm. Terms and timing of the agreement are not disclosed. Donuts holds the world's largest portfolio of new TLDs, which includes a wide variety of names such as .LTD, .COMPANY, .CAREERS, .SUPPORT, .PHOTOGRAPHY, .CAFE, .HEALTHCARE, .SOCIAL, .WORLD, .LIVE, .TRAVEL, .FAN and .CHARITY. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite notes: "Not much info about the deal has been released, but one senses an ICANN alum's hand at the wheel. Former ICANN chief Fadi Chehade is a partner at Abry, having been initially employed as senior advisor on digital strategy back in 2016 after he left ICANN."
