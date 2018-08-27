GDPR Didn't Affect Spam? Not So Fast

I have recently become aware of a blog post from Recorded Future that attempts to analyze the effects of the GDPR on online security. Unfortunately, it starts by asking an irrelevant question and then goes on to use irrelevant metrics to come to a meaningless answer.
The premise of Recorded Future's article — that spammers would send more spam and register more domains because GDPR came into effect — tells us nothing useful about how GDPR affects anything. It's the wrong question, it's not a question most security people are concerned with, and it ignores how spam and spammers work.
The goal of spam is to get the recipients to do something, usually to click through to a landing page containing phish or a malware. Spammers use botnets, hijacked IP space, and deceptively registered snowshoe IP addresses. More IP addresses let them evade filters and send more spam; more domains make no difference.
Spam volumes increase as spammers start campaigns, and decrease as the campaign ends, or as security researchers and law enforcement take down the networks of compromised machines used to send most spam.
Spam domains are the ones that spammers want people to end up on, the destination sites. Spammers only need to run a certain number of redirection and destination sites, and a lot of the redirectors they use are on other people's hacked sites. Sending spam doesn't need any domains at all, since the return addresses in spam are invariably fake, either addresses taken from the spam lists, or just made up.
Using more domain names gives spammers little if any advantage. If more domains were better, and if detection and takedown were easier before GDPR, spammers would have been buying ever-ballooning numbers of domains before GDPR, but they weren't.
Indeed, GDPR would mean spammers now have an easier time and need fewer domains, because less spam will be detected, more will get through to users, and landing domains will stay up longer so more of the spam will have working landing pages.
Some of the Recorded Future analysis is just puzzling and suggests a lack of familiarity with spamming techniques.
For example, it looks at the number of registrations in heavily abused TLDs, such as .men and .fun and doesn't see many new ones. But the reason those TLDs are heavily abused is that they had promotions to sell cheap bulk domains. Once the promotions are over and the price goes back up, the number of new registrations drops to the usual trickle, GDPR or no.
To understand the effect of GDPR, the relevant questions are: Is GDPR enabling damage, because it makes detection, blocking, and mitigation harder?
Criminals do use domains for spam payloads, redirectors, and landing pages. WHOIS has been a key tool not just to identify individual domains, but to find connections among domains (which tend to be registered with similar information, even if it's false) to take down a whole network of them at a time. I can't find any public numbers about takedowns, but the security researchers I know tell me that lack of WHOIS is a significant impediment to research, and the half-hearted measures that some registrars provide to reveal one domain at a time is no substitute when you're looking at clusters of thousands or tens of thousands of domains.
At this point, we do not have the data to say how GDPR is affecting the Internet's security, and we certainly do not have data to claim there is no effect.
+1
Less we forget history:
Afilias and .INFO was the original proof of this point. Afilias ran a free registration promotion which ENOM took full advantage of given its customers the adjacent .INFO for the other TLDs they had in their account. I am not saying the ENOM regs were responsibly for the spam, etc, just that is was easy for spammer to hide riding coat tail. If memory serves the total promotion registrations were 2.5 million. One year later 1.25 million domains were RENEWED. The promotion in fact significantly built up the registration base of .INFO. If you look at the .INFO reg history that "blip" in the graph is very obvious.
That resulted in Google "depreciating" .INFO search result as the .INFO TLD became so polluted during the first year after that promotion. I use an .INFO email and had many problems with the widespread filtering that was taking place, and continued after that ... And STILL continues ...
So there is a clear conflict of interest here. Also stated here:
http://www.seobook.com/poor-info-strategy-afilias
The nTLDs have the same desire, build reg counts to maximize profit, that is what businesses do. There is nothing wrong with that.
What still staggers me is the never ending focus on securing everything BUT email. Sorry, the argument of it being "too hard" is not compelling, its a lazy excuse. After 20 years if we really wanted a solution we'd have one, humanity is NOT that stupid. But without a solution what do we all do?
Route ALL our email through Microsoft, Google, etc, to "filter spam" .... Hmm:
http://www.circleid.com/posts/20180807_traceability/
We each are a much better "product" when our emails are easy to read by third parties ... There is no desire to eliminate spam.
See page 2 of this PDF:
https://info.info/direct-download/267
1 million to 3.5 millions registrations, 2.5 millions of which were free via the promotion mentioned above.
1.25 millions were renewed, doubling the .INFO reg count because of those free registrations.
And note well, I am not trying to pick on Afilias here. My view is they did nothing wrong. They tried to creatively build their reg count and did, which is why other TLDs follow their lead to this day. Traders have been doing this since the beginning of humanity, free product to try out.
Free domains are not the problem, but they make the registries easy fall guys for the problems not being addressed, and being made worse by the likes of GDPR.
Humanity is not stupid. Humanity is easy to deceive ....
The title of the Recorded Future post is "90 Days of GDPR: Minimal Impact on Spam and Domain Registration". It looks at spam volumes and domain registrations. Two things. You only address one of them here.
It may well be the case that the domain registration data is irrelevant, but the Cisco-provided data Recorded Future cites shows that spam volume has not risen since GDPR came into effect.
Is the spam volume data also irrelevant? I can imagine a couple of ways it might be, but I'd be interested to hear what you think.