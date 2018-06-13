Internet Traffic Slowed for Popular Video Apps by Wireless Carriers in US, New Research Indicates

"Wehe app shows videos streaming at fraction of available speed." According to new research from Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, largest U.S. telecom companies are slowing internet traffic to and from popular apps like YouTube and Netflix. Olga Kharif reporting today in Bloomberg: "The researchers used a smartphone app called Wehe, downloaded by about 100,000 consumers, to monitor which mobile services are being throttled when and by whom, in what likely is the single largest running study of its kind. Among U.S. wireless carriers, YouTube is the No. 1 target of throttling, where data speeds are slowed, according to the data. Netflix Inc.'s video streaming service, Amazon.com Inc.'s Prime Video and the NBC Sports app have been degraded in similar ways..."