Toughest State-Level Net Neutrality Bill in the US Approved by California Senate

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 01, 2018 12:52 PM PDT
The California Senate on Friday voted to approve the toughest state-level net neutrality bill in the U.S. and now with both legislative houses having approved the bill, California Governor Jerry Brown has until September 30 to sign it into law. Jon Brodkin reporting in Ars Technica: "The bill would prohibit Internet service providers from blocking or throttling lawful traffic and from requiring fees from websites or online services to deliver or prioritize their traffic to consumers. The bill would also ban paid data cap exemptions (so-called "zero-rating"). It says that ISPs may not attempt to evade net neutrality protections by slowing down traffic at network interconnection points."

