ICANN Facing Critical Choice for Plan to Change DNS Cryptographic Key

  • Aug 23, 2018 7:12 PM PDT
While the majority of ICANN's Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC) have given the organization the green signal to roll, or change, the "top" pair of cryptographic keys used in the DNSSEC protocol, commonly known as the Root Zone KSK (Key Signing Key), five members of the committee advised against the October 11 rollover timeline. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite writes: "It may be the first time SSAC has failed to reach a full-consensus opinion on a security matter. ... The big decision about whether to proceed or delay is expected to be made by the ICANN board during its retreat in Brussels ... Given that ICANN's primary mission is 'to ensure the stable and secure operation of the Internet's unique identifier systems', it could turn out to be one of ICANN's biggest decisions to date."

