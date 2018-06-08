China Has Reached 802 Million Internet Users, According to Country's Internet Development Report

China's internet development has released a report stating the number of internet users in China reached 802 million at the end of June, an increase of 3.8 percent from six months ago. From China's news outlet Xinhua reporting today: "The increase brought the country's internet availability rate to 57.7 percent, with 26.3 percent of internet users living in rural areas, according to the 42nd bi-annual statistical report from the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC). It also highlighted the growing use of the internet among those aged from 30 to 49, as 39.9 percent of them going online in the first half of the year."

From China Internet Report, co-authored by the South China Morning Post: "The sheer scale of China’s internet population means that the number of mobile internet users in China is three times bigger than that of the US, and the number of mobile payment users is up to 12 times larger."