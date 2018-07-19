Home / Blogs

New gTLDs: Are You Rich?

By Jean Guillon
  • Aug 16, 2018 9:30 AM PDT
Did you know about these new domain name extensions which focus on wellness, wealth and ego? Well, I listed them and there is an interesting one… which really is unique.

Businesses and Industries

Many want to be famous and some industries should have a look at this list of extensions since they are keywords dedicated to very powerful industries: Gold and Diamonds, for example, have their own new gTLD for domain names ending in ".gold" and ".diamonds".

Some of these registries ask for a lot of money to register one single domain name, sometimes more than €2,000.00 while some will ask $10 per year like the .BEST new gTLD which is about to considerably lower the price of its domains starting September/October 2018.

Trademarks

Some are luxury Trademarks which do not allow to register their personalized domain names since they help them strengthen their image online: one would not want to allow a malicious operator to allow a phishing operation using a trademark ending in ".chanel" for example.

Luxury car trademarks are also represented with Bugatti, Ferrari and Maserati, some French fashion trademarks, watches and some five stars hotels. Some trademark applications were withdrawn.

Unique

There is an interesting extension that I like to point out: it is not used but it is unique in the way that it is the only one offering domain names in the first and family name of a person: the .RICHARDLI new gTLD is the only domain name extension dedicated to a single person worldwide.

These are some of the 28 extensions available in the list of luxury new gTLDs to which we update registration volumes on a monthly basis: a good way to see if these domain names are used… or not:

.VIP
.DIAMONDS
.BEST
.LUXURY
.RICH
.YACHTS
.WHOSWHO
.CARTIER
.ORIENTEXPRESS
.BENTLEY
...

I am often surprised to watch the full list of new gTLDs and see that one person worldwide considered applying for his full name as a new domain name extension. If I was rich and wanted my family name to be known as a trademark, I would consider applying for my .BRAND new gTLD.

By Jean Guillon, New generic Top-Level Domains' specialist
