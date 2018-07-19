New Domain Conference Coming to South America - Domaining Americas

Veteran domain investor Abner Duarte from PremiumDomains.com.br is featuring a new event called Domaining Americas, to be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in October 2018. He is puting together a major domain conference for South America.

The debut edition of Domaining Americas will be held at the five-star Grand Hyatt Rio De Janiero on Saturday and Sunday, October 6-7, 2018. The conference website is now up including the registration page where discounted tickets priced at $275 (+ $17.39 ticketing fee) are already available using the code SAVENOW50.

The show site notes, "Domaining Americas will bring people together from around the globe, including investors, startups, registries, registrars, registrants, hosting and eCommerce companies. You will be able to interact with industry leaders such as Nic.br, GoDaddy, Verisign, ResellerClub, Sedo, AfterNIC, HostGator and many more. Win prizes, collect swag, and hang out at beach on your spare time. Our exciting After Hours Party will be another way to network with people from the industry. With over 200 attendees expected, DomainingAmericas will be the first of its kind in Latin America."

The conference agenda and list of featured speakers will be finalized in the weeks ahead with those updates to be posted on the show website as they develop. With its location in one of the world's great cities and a currently underserved market for face to face domain industry networking opportunities, DomainingAmericas looks like an event with great potential - one that is a welcome addition to the global conference calendar.