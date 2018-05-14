ICANN Passes on Israel as Possible 2020 Meeting Venue Due to Escalating Iran/Israel Conflict

Tel-Aviv, Israel was rejected as a possible venue for one of ICANN's 2020 public meetings due to its proximity to the Gaza strip and the escalation of an Iran/Israel conflict. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "Tel Aviv, which was proposed by a local registrar, was among five possible venues for ICANN's mid-2020 Policy Forum that were rejected in favor of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ... Cost was also cited as a reason to avoid the city, though there was no mention of visa problems (which I imagine would be a concern for many community members)."