Home / News I have a News Tip

Google to Deploy Its First Private Trans-Atlantic Subsea Cable

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 17, 2018 5:16 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 477

Google today announced plans to launch its latest private subsea cable project dubbed Dunant. The cable will cross the Atlantic Ocean from Virginia Beach in the U.S. to the French Atlantic coast, the company says. From today's blog post: "Dunant adds network capacity across the Atlantic, supplementing one of the busiest routes on the internet, and supporting the growth of Google Cloud. We're working with TE SubCom to design, manufacture and lay the cable for Dunant, which will bring well-provisioned, high-bandwidth, low-latency, highly secure cloud connections between the U.S. and Europe."

In the future, Google says it plans to continue investing in both private and consortium cables. "Cables are often built to serve a very specific route," Jayne Stowell, Strategic Negotiator of Global Infrastructure at Google. "When we build privately, we can choose this route based on what will provide the lowest latency for the largest segment of customers. In this case, we wanted connectivity across the Atlantic that was close to certain data centers."

Related topics: Broadband, Cloud Computing
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics