Google to Deploy Its First Private Trans-Atlantic Subsea Cable

Google today announced plans to launch its latest private subsea cable project dubbed Dunant. The cable will cross the Atlantic Ocean from Virginia Beach in the U.S. to the French Atlantic coast, the company says. From today's blog post: "Dunant adds network capacity across the Atlantic, supplementing one of the busiest routes on the internet, and supporting the growth of Google Cloud. We're working with TE SubCom to design, manufacture and lay the cable for Dunant, which will bring well-provisioned, high-bandwidth, low-latency, highly secure cloud connections between the U.S. and Europe."

In the future, Google says it plans to continue investing in both private and consortium cables. "Cables are often built to serve a very specific route," Jayne Stowell, Strategic Negotiator of Global Infrastructure at Google. "When we build privately, we can choose this route based on what will provide the lowest latency for the largest segment of customers. In this case, we wanted connectivity across the Atlantic that was close to certain data centers."