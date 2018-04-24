Cuba Starts Providing Internet on Mobile Phones

Cuba, one of the least connected countries, has started providing internet on the mobile phones of select users as it aims to roll out the service nationwide by year-end. Sarah Marsh reporting in Reuters: "Journalists at state-run news outlets were among the first this year to get mobile internet, provided by Cuba's telecoms monopoly, as part of a wider campaign for greater internet access that new President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said should boost the economy and help Cubans defend their revolution." According to a leaked 2015 government document, Cuba plans to connect half of the homes and 60 percent of phones by 2020.
