Cuba Starts Providing Internet on Mobile Phones

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 17, 2018 10:15 AM PDT
Cuba, one of the least connected countries, has started providing internet on the mobile phones of select users as it aims to roll out the service nationwide by year-end. Sarah Marsh reporting in Reuters: "Journalists at state-run news outlets were among the first this year to get mobile internet, provided by Cuba's telecoms monopoly, as part of a wider campaign for greater internet access that new President Miguel Diaz-Canel has said should boost the economy and help Cubans defend their revolution." According to a leaked 2015 government document, Cuba plans to connect half of the homes and 60 percent of phones by 2020.

Related topics: Access Providers, Mobile Internet
