Home / News I have a News Tip

Former ICANN Senior Vice President Kurt Pritz to be Named Chair of Whois Group

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 16, 2018 12:11 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 504

"Former ICANN senior vice president Kurt Pritz is expected to be named chair of the group tasked with reforming Whois in the post-GDPR world," reports Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite. "I'm told that choice was made by GNSO Council's leadership and selection committee… and will have to be confirmed by the full Council when it meets this Thursday. Pritz would chair the GNSO's first-ever Expedited Policy Development Process working group, which is expected to provide an ICANN community response to ICANN org's recent, top-down Temporary Specification for Whois."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Whois
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics