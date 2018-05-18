Former ICANN Senior Vice President Kurt Pritz to be Named Chair of Whois Group

"Former ICANN senior vice president Kurt Pritz is expected to be named chair of the group tasked with reforming Whois in the post-GDPR world," reports Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite. "I'm told that choice was made by GNSO Council's leadership and selection committee… and will have to be confirmed by the full Council when it meets this Thursday. Pritz would chair the GNSO's first-ever Expedited Policy Development Process working group, which is expected to provide an ICANN community response to ICANN org's recent, top-down Temporary Specification for Whois."

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.