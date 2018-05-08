Application Fees for New gTLDs Could Be Artificially Kept High

"It's possible that application fees for new gTLDs could be artificially propped up in order to discourage gaming," reports Kevin Murphy in Domain Incite: "In the newly published draft policy recommendations for the next new gTLD round, ICANN volunteers expressed support for keeping fees high 'to deter speculation, warehousing of TLDs, and mitigating against the use of TLDs for abusive or malicious purposes'. ... I wonder how much of a deterrent to warehousing an artificially high application fee would be; deep-pocketed Google and Amazon appear to have warehoused dozens of TLDs they applied for in the 2012 round."