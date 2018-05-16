Data Broker Reported to Have Exposed a Database Containing Close to 340 Million Individual Records

A data broker based in Palm Coast, Florida, is reported to have exposed a database that contained close to 340 million personal records on a publicly accessible server. The leak was discovered earlier this month by security researcher Vinny Troia. Andy Greenberg reporting in Wired: "The haul comprises close to 2 terabytes of data that appears to include personal information on hundreds of millions of American adults, as well as millions of businesses. While the precise number of individuals included in the data isn't clear — and the leak doesn't seem to contain credit card information or Social Security numbers — it does go into minute detail for each individual listed, including phone numbers, home addresses, email addresses, and other highly personal characteristics for every name. The categories range from interests and habits to the number, age, and gender of the person's children."