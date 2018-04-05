Domain Registrars Fined Over $2M for Scamming Australians

The Federal Court has penalized two related companies, Domain Corp Pty Ltd and Domain Name Agency Pty Ltd, for tricking Australians out of a total of $2.3 million. Dan Pearce reporting in Lexology writes: "During a period spanning from November 2015 to April 2017, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had received a multitude of complaints against the two Domain Companies. During this period, over 300,000 unsolicited notices were sent to businesses requesting renewal of domain names. However, while these notices appeared to be renewal notices for existing domain names, they were actually notices for the registration of new domain names. This resulted in many businesses unwittingly signing up for a new domain name ending in a '.net.au' or a '.com' suffix that the business may not have needed or wanted."