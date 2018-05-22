ACLU Released Guide for Developers on How to Respond to Government Demands That Compromise Security

It is not uncommon for government agents to force technology companies to create or install malicious software in products in order to help them with surveillance. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has released a guide for developers that is intended to help preserve security and customers' privacy. ACLU says: "The likelihood that government actors may attempt to force software makers to push out software updates that include malware designed to obtain data from targeted devices grows as more companies secure their users' data with encryption. And, as companies close other technological loopholes, there will be increased pressure on law enforcement to find alternate vulnerabilities to exploit. ... You have the right to say no to requests that are not backed up by a court order. But by obtaining a court order demanding technical assistance, the government might try to compel you to install malware on a user's machine as a software update that appears to be entirely ordinary, and that comes directly from you. You have a right to challenge these orders in court."