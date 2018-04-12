Home / News I have a News Tip

California Senate Passes Bill to Restore Net Neutrality Regulations

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 31, 2018 11:26 AM PDT
The California Senate has voted to approve a bill to restore net neutrality regulations repealed by the Federal Communications Commission in December. Makena Kelly reporting in The Verge: "The bill, S.B. 822, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D - San Francisco), was introduced in March and passed through three committees, all along party-lines. The bill was approved 23 - 12 and will now head to the state Assembly. ... But the bill also takes the original rules further by specifically banning providers from participating in some types of "zero-rating" programs, in which certain favored content doesn't contribute to monthly data caps."

