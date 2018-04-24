Home / News I have a News Tip

Domain Name Registrars Ask ICANN for a "Moratorium" on Its New GDPR Policy

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 18, 2018 1:57 PM PDT
"Domain name sellers rub ICANN's face in sticky mess of Europe's GDPR," Kieren McCarthy reporting in The Register. "Internet domain-name sellers have turned the tables on global DNS overseer ICANN by using its own tactics against the hapless organization. In a letter to the California-based organization sent the day before it finally approved a 'temporary' policy for the Whois service to bring it into compliance with new European privacy legislation — GDPR — registrars representing roughly a quarter of all domain names have asked for a 'moratorium' on the new policy. ... The 'moratorium' language is a direct reference to ICANN's embarrassing efforts to excuse itself from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by asking European data protection authorities to grant it a special one-year exception before they applied the law: a request that the authorities pointed out they were in no position to grant."

