"Domain name sellers rub ICANN's face in sticky mess of Europe's GDPR," Kieren McCarthy reporting in The Register. "Internet domain-name sellers have turned the tables on global DNS overseer ICANN by using its own tactics against the hapless organization. In a letter to the California-based organization sent the day before it finally approved a 'temporary' policy for the Whois service to bring it into compliance with new European privacy legislation — GDPR — registrars representing roughly a quarter of all domain names have asked for a 'moratorium' on the new policy. ... The 'moratorium' language is a direct reference to ICANN's embarrassing efforts to excuse itself from the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by asking European data protection authorities to grant it a special one-year exception before they applied the law: a request that the authorities pointed out they were in no position to grant."