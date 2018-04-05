ICANN Releases Temporary WHOIS Specification Plan for GDPR Compliance With Deadline Two Weeks Away

ICANN has released temporary specifications for gTLD registration data in order to establish temporary requirements needed for the organization and gTLD registry operators to continue to comply with existing ICANN contractual requirements and community-developed policies. Trevor Little reporting in World Trademark Review: "Subject to further revision prior to a board vote, the model proposes the establishment of a mechanism to allow contact with domain name registrants — while cloaking their identity. ... last month the Article 29 Data Protection Working Party (WP29) responded to ICANN's initial request for feedback on a proposed interim model for ensuring that the treatment of WHOIS data is compliant with GDPR. While welcoming the decision of ICANN to propose an interim model which involves layered access, the WP29 raised a number of concerns. With the May 25 enforcement date for GDPR two weeks away, the past few days have seen a flurry of activity at ICANN HQ."