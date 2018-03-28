Home / News I have a News Tip

Millennials an Untapped Resource for Cybersecurity Skills but They Lack Awareness, Study Finds

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 08, 2018 9:14 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,008

A study was recently conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) to find out where the potential answers to the cybersecurity skills shortage amongst technology-savvy millennials and post-millennials in the US. Ian Barker reporting in BetaNews: "The data shows that the younger generation understands and acknowledges that technology and computing are likely to play a significant role in their future careers. ... But while a vast majority of respondents suggested that they are interested in computer-related careers, cybersecurity was cited by just nine percent. So what can the security industry do to attract young talent? When respondents were asked why cybersecurity was not a career they were considering, ignorance of and lack of opportunity to learn are the top of their responses."

Related topics: Cybersecurity
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics