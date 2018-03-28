Millennials an Untapped Resource for Cybersecurity Skills but They Lack Awareness, Study Finds

A study was recently conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) to find out where the potential answers to the cybersecurity skills shortage amongst technology-savvy millennials and post-millennials in the US. Ian Barker reporting in BetaNews: "The data shows that the younger generation understands and acknowledges that technology and computing are likely to play a significant role in their future careers. ... But while a vast majority of respondents suggested that they are interested in computer-related careers, cybersecurity was cited by just nine percent. So what can the security industry do to attract young talent? When respondents were asked why cybersecurity was not a career they were considering, ignorance of and lack of opportunity to learn are the top of their responses."
