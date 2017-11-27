Canada's .CA Hits All-Time High Domain Registrations

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) — the non-profit organization that manages the .CA domain — has announced results of its recently completed fiscal year reporting nearly 538,000 new .CA domains registered across Canada. This is an all-time high for .CA domains as stated by CIRA.

Additional highlights from CIRA:

— .CA domain registrations hit 537,941 in FY18 (April 2017 to March 2018); the previous high was 511,900 in FY12.

— .CA domain registrations grew 5.3 per cent in FY18, compared to the overall domain name market in Canada which grew at 1.35 per cent as a whole.

— .CA is one of the fastest growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD)

— CIRA has 2,736,980 .CA domains under management.

— CIRA manages the .CA domain on behalf of Canada and enforces a strict Canadian Presence Requirement that ensures only residents, businesses, or organizations in Canada can register a .CA domain. As part of its mandate to build a better online Canada, CIRA provides over one million dollars in grants every year to digital projects across Canada as part of its Community Investment Program.