Google's .APP TLD Sunrise Period Ends With Possibly a Record-Breaking Registration Numbers

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 01, 2018 7:04 AM PDT
The sunrise period for Google Registry's .app new gTLD closed today with possibly the biggest sunrise of the 2012 round to date. Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: ".app had 3,068 domains in its zone file this morning. While not all will be sunrise registrations, it seems very likely that the new domain has comfortably beaten the previous sunrise record, which according to ICANN records was 2,091, set by ICM Registry's .porn back in 2015. ... The .app zone file today is a mash of big app brands such as Uber and Instagram, among a strong showing from software vendors and other industries such as banking and retail."

