Over 100 US Mayors Sign Pledge to Hold ISPs Accountable for Net Neutrality Violations

By CircleID Reporter
  • Apr 28, 2018 10:34 AM PDT
A net neutrality pledge initiated by mayors from New York City, Austin, and Portland, is now signed by more than 100 US mayors. The signed pledge holds ISPs accountable for net neutrality violations, despite the FCC's vote to repeal the regulations late last year. Dell Cameron reporting in Gizmodo: "The mayors, brought together by a coalition of open internet advocates, including Free Press, Demand Progress, and Daily Kos, have accused FCC Chairman Ajit Pai of caving to corporate interests by giving companies such as AT&T and Verizon the power to 'block, throttle and slow access to sites and services at will.' ... A complete list of the cities taking the pledge is available on the campaign’s website. At time of writing, nearly 80,000 letters have been sent urging mayors across the country to participate."

