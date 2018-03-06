Home / News I have a News Tip

EFF: Net Neutrality Not Dead Yet

By CircleID Reporter
  • Apr 24, 2018 6:05 AM PDT
A number of news sources marked Monday, April 23, as the day Net Neutrality died. EFF in response posted a blog clarifying that the case is not true. "We still don't know when the previous net neutrality protections will end." Katharine Trendacosta writes: "On the Federal Register's website — which is the official daily journal of the United States Federal Government and publishes all proposed and adopted rules, the so-called 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order' has an 'effective date' of April 23. But that only applies to a few cosmetic changes. The majority of the rules governing the Internet remain the same — the prohibitions on blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization — remain. Before the FCC's end to those protections can take effect, the Office of Management and Budget has to approve the new order, which it hasn't done. Once that happens, we'll get another notice in the Federal Register. And that's when we'll know for sure when the ISPs will be able to legally start changing their actions."

Related topics: Access Providers, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
