Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN and GSMA Sign Memorandum of Understanding

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 28, 2018 11:01 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 373

ICANN and the mobile network operators trade body, GSM Association (GSMA) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Mobile World Congress being held this week in Barcelona. The MoU aims to enhance collaboration and raise awareness about Internet governance issues that are of common interest to both organizations and their communities, said the agencies in a joint press release. "The goal of the MoU is to advance the organizations' shared objective of fostering the continuous expansion of interoperable networks and the deployment of information and communication technology. The document highlights cooperation on capacity building and policy exchanges. Joint activities include workshops, regional events, and ad hoc interactions on technical subject matter areas that will further intersect the GSMA and ICANN's respective missions." The agreement was signed by GSMA Director General Mats Granryd and ICANN President and CEO Göran Marby.

Related topics: ICANN, Mobile Internet, Policy & Regulation, Wireless
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead4790