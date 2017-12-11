Vermont Governor 5th to Take a Stand Against Rollback of Net Neutrality Rules

- Feb 21, 2018 11:14 AM PST
- Comments: 0
- Views: 505
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is the latest state governor to take a stand against the FCC's rollback of net neutrality rules. Ryan Johnston reporting in StateScoop: "Scott last week took executive action mandating that any internet service provider (ISP) holding or seeking a state contract must include net neutrality protections in its services for all subscribers. He becomes the fifth governor to use the tactic, which is intended to pressure ISPs to operate as if the FCC did not repeal the Obama-era rules."
On Saturday, SpaceX will be launching two experimental mini-satellites that will pave the path for the first batch of what is planned to be a 4,000-satellite constellation providing low-cost internet around the earth. more
- Feb 16, 2018 1:10 PM PST
- Views: 1,739
The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday sent a letter to an individual in Brooklyn, New York, alleging that a device in the individual's residence used to mine Bitcoin is generating spurious radiofrequency emissions, causing interference to a portion of T-Mobile's mobile telephone and broadband network. more
- Feb 16, 2018 10:53 AM PST
- Views: 3,172
The Internet Association (IA) whose members include the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook, on Thursday issued a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in support of the reinstatement of FCC rules. more
- Feb 08, 2018 9:06 PM PST
- Views: 3,295
New Jersey on Monday became the latest state to implement its own net neutrality rules following the FCC's Repeal. more
- Feb 05, 2018 5:41 PM PST
- Views: 2,969
The United Nations' Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development has set global broadband targets aimed to bring online the world's 3.8 billion not connected to the Internet by 2025. more
- Jan 24, 2018 2:07 PM PST
- Views: 5,823
Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO, published an open letter today urging Congress to "end the debate once and for all, by writing new laws that govern the internet and protect consumers." more
- Jan 24, 2018 1:10 PM PST
- Views: 5,093
Burger King released a three-minute ad today trolling FCC's decision to repeal Net Neutrality rules. more
- Jan 24, 2018 12:50 PM PST
- Views: 4,414
Montana Governor Steve Bullock signs an executive order requiring ISPs with state contracts to adhere to internet neutrality principles. more
- Jan 22, 2018 2:00 PM PST
- Views: 5,408
Community-owned fiber networks provide least-expensive local "broadband," according to a recent study by Harvard's Berkman Klein Center. more
- Jan 11, 2018 5:52 PM PST
- Views: 5,610
A Senate bill that would reverse the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to repeal Net Neutrality received its 30th co-sponsor today, ensuring it will receive a vote on the Senate floor. more
- Jan 08, 2018 4:44 PM PST
- Views: 4,495
Sen. Scott Wiener along with ten state assembly and Senate Democrats have proposed legislation which includes a number of ways to ensure telecom companies operating in California adhere to the principles of net neutrality. more
- Jan 07, 2018 2:44 PM PST
- Views: 4,505
UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. more
- Dec 21, 2017 3:20 PM PST
- Views: 7,359
The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines on Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape. more
- Dec 14, 2017 10:52 AM PST
- Views: 6,895
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced plans to coordinate efforts for online consumer protection following the adoption of the proposed 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order'. more
- Dec 12, 2017 1:30 PM PST
- Views: 5,282
Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." more
- Dec 11, 2017 12:27 PM PST
- Views: 6,043