ICANN Spearheading Launch of Virtual DNS Entrepreneurship Center of the Caribbean

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 21, 2018 11:44 AM PST
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is spearheading an initiative to launch Virtual DNS Entrepreneurship Center of the Caribbean (VDECC). Gerard Best reporting in the Caribbean Journal: "VDECC aims to open up new money-making opportunities in the DNS industry for Internet businesses and entrepreneurs across the region, including Internet service providers, web hosting companies, top-level domain operators, domain name registrars and resellers, web developers, digital marketers, e-commerce startups and Internet legal experts." The initiative was launched in Port of Spain on Feb. 19.

