US Congress Considering Legislation to Authorize Faster Access to International Electronic Data

A legislation called, Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, or Cloud Act, was introduced on Monday by Congress aimed at creating a clearer framework for law enforcement to access data stored in cloud computing systems. Ali Breland reporting in The Hill: "[The] bill is aimed at making it easier for U.S. officials to create bilateral data sharing agreements that allow them to access data stored overseas and also for foreign law enforcement to access data stored on U.S. firms' servers. ... Federal law currently doesn't specify whether the government can demand that U.S. companies give it data they have stored abroad. The CLOUD Act would amend this, likely impacting Microsoft's pending Supreme Court case over data it has stored in Ireland."

Reuters reports today that several top lawmakers have revealed a "bipartisan momentum is growing in the Senate and House of Representatives for action to address the risks posed by virtual currencies to investors and the financial system." more

"Chinese tech companies plan to steal American cloud firms' thunder," says The Economist. Alibaba has its goal set to match or surpass Amazon Web Services by 2019. more

The Justice Department has closed its investigation into VeriSign Inc.'s involvement in an auction for the .web internet domain. more

UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. more

The US Department of Defense is seeking private sector's help to "vault DOD" into the world of elastic computing, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and machine learning. more

A prominent attorney for cybersecurity issues says the unnamed Twitter worker who deactivated President Trump's Twitter account not to say anything and get a lawyer. more

The global cloud managed services market is expected to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025, according to market research and consulting company Grand View Research. more

The global public cloud services market revenue is expetec to grow by 18.5 percent in 2017 reaching $260.2 billion, up from $219.6 billion in 2016, according to the latest report from Gartner, Inc. more

Experts fear European Union court case attempting to keep personal data private could backfire and prove damaging to Europe. more

Virgia governor Terry McAuliffe today announced Facebook will spend $750 million to establish a 970,000-square-foot data center in the White Oak Technology Park in Henrico County. more

Russia threatens to block access to Facebook next year unless the company complies with a law that requires websites which store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers. more

Cloudflare on Wednesday reversed its long-held policy to remain content-neutral and terminated its service to neo-Nazi site, The Daily Stormer. more

The Los Angeles-based hosting company, DreamHost on Monday revealed that for the past several months it has been dealing with a search warrant from the Department of Justice pertaining to a website used to organize protests against President Trump. more

U.S. senators on Tuesday announced plans to introduce legislation seeking to address vulnerabilities in IoT devices. more

In a white paper released on Thursday, EFF has warned domain registrants against unfair policies set by new TLD registries and offers ways to minimize exposure to trademark bullying. more