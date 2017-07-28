Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

US Congress Considering Legislation to Authorize Faster Access to International Electronic Data

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 19, 2018 12:15 PM PST
A legislation called, Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, or Cloud Act, was introduced on Monday by Congress aimed at creating a clearer framework for law enforcement to access data stored in cloud computing systems. Ali Breland reporting in The Hill: "[The] bill is aimed at making it easier for U.S. officials to create bilateral data sharing agreements that allow them to access data stored overseas and also for foreign law enforcement to access data stored on U.S. firms' servers. ... Federal law currently doesn't specify whether the government can demand that U.S. companies give it data they have stored abroad. The CLOUD Act would amend this, likely impacting Microsoft's pending Supreme Court case over data it has stored in Ireland."

