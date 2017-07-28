US Congress Considering Legislation to Authorize Faster Access to International Electronic Data

- Feb 19, 2018 12:15 PM PST
A legislation called, Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act, or Cloud Act, was introduced on Monday by Congress aimed at creating a clearer framework for law enforcement to access data stored in cloud computing systems. Ali Breland reporting in The Hill: "[The] bill is aimed at making it easier for U.S. officials to create bilateral data sharing agreements that allow them to access data stored overseas and also for foreign law enforcement to access data stored on U.S. firms' servers. ... Federal law currently doesn't specify whether the government can demand that U.S. companies give it data they have stored abroad. The CLOUD Act would amend this, likely impacting Microsoft's pending Supreme Court case over data it has stored in Ireland."
Reuters reports today that several top lawmakers have revealed a "bipartisan momentum is growing in the Senate and House of Representatives for action to address the risks posed by virtual currencies to investors and the financial system." more
- Feb 19, 2018 12:00 PM PST
"Chinese tech companies plan to steal American cloud firms' thunder," says The Economist. Alibaba has its goal set to match or surpass Amazon Web Services by 2019. more
- Jan 19, 2018 12:34 PM PST
The Justice Department has closed its investigation into VeriSign Inc.'s involvement in an auction for the .web internet domain. more
- Jan 12, 2018 3:23 PM PST
UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. more
- Dec 21, 2017 3:20 PM PST
The US Department of Defense is seeking private sector's help to "vault DOD" into the world of elastic computing, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and machine learning. more
- Nov 07, 2017 12:57 PM PST
A prominent attorney for cybersecurity issues says the unnamed Twitter worker who deactivated President Trump's Twitter account not to say anything and get a lawyer. more
- Nov 05, 2017 11:41 AM PST
The global cloud managed services market is expected to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025, according to market research and consulting company Grand View Research. more
- Nov 03, 2017 1:08 PM PST
The global public cloud services market revenue is expetec to grow by 18.5 percent in 2017 reaching $260.2 billion, up from $219.6 billion in 2016, according to the latest report from Gartner, Inc. more
- Oct 13, 2017 10:26 AM PST
Experts fear European Union court case attempting to keep personal data private could backfire and prove damaging to Europe. more
- Oct 09, 2017 7:52 AM PST
Virgia governor Terry McAuliffe today announced Facebook will spend $750 million to establish a 970,000-square-foot data center in the White Oak Technology Park in Henrico County. more
- Oct 05, 2017 10:38 AM PST
Russia threatens to block access to Facebook next year unless the company complies with a law that requires websites which store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers. more
- Sep 27, 2017 7:10 AM PST
Cloudflare on Wednesday reversed its long-held policy to remain content-neutral and terminated its service to neo-Nazi site, The Daily Stormer. more
- Aug 17, 2017 10:58 AM PST
The Los Angeles-based hosting company, DreamHost on Monday revealed that for the past several months it has been dealing with a search warrant from the Department of Justice pertaining to a website used to organize protests against President Trump. more
- Aug 15, 2017 12:23 PM PST
U.S. senators on Tuesday announced plans to introduce legislation seeking to address vulnerabilities in IoT devices. more
- Aug 01, 2017 10:55 AM PST
In a white paper released on Thursday, EFF has warned domain registrants against unfair policies set by new TLD registries and offers ways to minimize exposure to trademark bullying. more
- Jul 28, 2017 8:42 AM PST
