SpaceX Launching Two Experimental Internet Satellites This Weekend

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 16, 2018 1:10 PM PST
On Saturday, SpaceX will be launching two experimental mini-satellites that will pave the path for the first batch of what is planned to be a 4,000-satellite constellation providing low-cost internet around the earth. George Dvorsky reporting in Gizmodo: "Announced back in 2015, Starlink is designed to be a massive, space-based telecommunications network consisting of thousands of interlinked satellites and several geographically dispersed ground stations. ... The plan is to have a global internet service in place by the mid-2020s, and get a leg-up on potential competitors. ... Two prototypes, named Microsat 2a and 2b, are now packed and ready for launch atop a Falcon-9 v1.2 rocket."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Wireless
