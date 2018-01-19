Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

WHOIS Inaccuracy Could Mean Noncompliance with GDPR

By Fabricio Vayra
  • Feb 15, 2018 12:41 PM PST
Fabricio Vayra

The European Commission recently released technical input on ICANN's proposed GDPR-compliant WHOIS models that underscores the GDPR's "Accuracy" principle — making clear that reasonable steps should be taken to ensure the accuracy of any personal data obtained for WHOIS databases and that ICANN should be sure to incorporate this requirement in whatever model it adopts. Contracted parties concerned with GDPR compliance should take note.

According to Article 5 of the regulation, personal data shall be "accurate and, where necessary, kept up to date; every reasonable step must be taken to ensure that personal data that are inaccurate, having regard to the purposes for which they are processed, are erased or rectified without delay." This standard is critical for maintaining properly functioning WHOIS databases and would be a significant improvement over today's insufficient standard of WHOIS accuracy. Indeed, European Union-based country code TLDs require rigorous validation and verification, much more in line with GDPR requirements — a standard to strive for.

The stage is set for an upgrade to WHOIS accuracy: ICANN's current approach to WHOIS accuracy simply does not comply with GDPR. Any model selected by ICANN to comply with GDPR must be accompanied by new processes to validate and verify the contact information contained in the WHOIS database. Unfortunately, the current Registrar Accreditation Agreement, which includes detailed provisions requiring registrars to validate and verify registrant data, does not go far enough to meet these requirements.

At a minimum, ICANN should expedite the implementation of cross-field validation as required by the 2013 RAA, but to date has not been enforced. These activities should be supplemented by examining other forms of validation, building on ICANN's experience in developing the WHOIS Accuracy Reporting System (ARS), which examines accuracy of contact information from the perspective of syntactical and operational validity. Also, validation and accuracy of WHOIS data has been a long-discussed matter within the ICANN community — with the 2014 Final Report from the Expert Working Group on gTLD Directory Services: A Next-Generation Registration Directory Service (RDS) devoting an entire chapter to "Improving Data Quality" with a recommendation for more robust validation of registrant data. And, not insignificantly, ICANN already has investigated and deployed validation systems in its operations, including those in use by its Compliance department to investigate accuracy complaints.

Despite its significance to the protection and usefulness of WHOIS data, the accuracy principle is surprisingly absent from the three WHOIS models presented by ICANN for discussion among relevant stakeholders. Regardless of which model is ultimately selected, the accuracy principle must be applied to any WHOIS data processing activity in a manner that addresses GDPR compliance — both at inception, when a domain is registered, and later, when data is out of date.

All stakeholders can agree that WHOIS data is a valuable resource for industry, public services, researchers, and individual Internet users. Aside from the GDPR "Accuracy" principle, taking steps to protect the confidentiality of this resource would be meaningless if the data itself were not accurate or complete.

By Fabricio Vayra, Partner at Perkins Coie LLP
Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Privacy, Whois
