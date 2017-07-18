Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Donuts Acquires .TRAVEL TLD

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 14, 2018 11:14 AM PST
Donuts Inc. today announced it has acquired the .TRAVEL domain name from registry operator Tralliance Registry Management Company; the .TRAVEL domain becomes Donuts' 239th TLD. From the annoucement: "Since its launch in 2005, the .TRAVEL domain has been embraced by the travel industry. Domain names ending in .TRAVEL now identify tens of thousands of travel businesses and organizations on the Internet. The .TRAVEL domain is widely recognized as of the highest quality, and is used by leading travel businesses such as: visitloscabos.travel, adventures.travel, hongkongdisneyland.travel, goldman.travel, AARP.travel and tens of thousands of others."

Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services, New TLDs
