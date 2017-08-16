IPv6 Deployment Around the World: A New Digital Divide?

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

The audience, a combination of GT undergraduates, faculty, and Internet entrepreneurs peppered Durand with a wide range of questions. How are we actually measuring IPv6 adoption (both capability and usage)? What are the market characteristics where IPv6 adoption is/is not occurring? What is the relationship with consumer and other devices? What government or other policies are being pursued, what impacts are they having? One intriguing line of questioning wondered if the transition should be framed at a high level as a collective action problem. This does make sense. Transition to IPv6 confers substantial benefits to certain actors (e.g., wireless operators need to support rapid mobile growth), therefore they are willing to invest in and migrate to the new protocol. Other actors, e.g., end users in areas where the Internet is developing, might receive very little benefit from migrating, therefore, leading to free riding. This suggests that, among other possibilities, strategically finding ways to increase the network effects associated with IPv6, along with targeted subsidies to certain actors might be a policy prescription that could encourage migration. But there is much more to learn.

Durand suggested that, despite bridging technologies like network dual-stacking and multi-protocol devices and sites, the network effects associated with IPv6 don't seem strong enough to overcome the installed base of IPv4. Something else, or a combination of factors, must explain what we are observing. Understanding what these factors are is important. In Durand's view, IPv6 is not being adopted globally nor at rates that are needed to promote Internet stability and prevent fragmentation. The observed imbalances could result in a situation where parts of the world with adequate IPv6 adoption decide to turn off IPv4 and lose connectivity to the rest of the world.

We are now more than twenty years into that prolonged transition. Looking at various sources of IPv6 adoption data, Durand's presentation made it clear that some countries, e.g., the US and India, are pushing forward at a good rate. In those countries and some others, the data optimistically reveals adoption rates between 20% and 40%, some with upward trends. But of concern are other countries that have 1) either not even started adopting, or 2) are plateauing at low levels not typically seen in new technology adoption. Among other curiosities, the data shows low adoption in places where one might expect substantial growth (e.g., Asia, northern Europe) and vice-versa (e.g., Greece is among the highest adoption in Europe).

101 countries have done nothing toward IPv6. When this happens, "we don't have one internet, we have two." Alain Durand, ICANN (Image source: IISP at Georgia Tech)

IPv6 is the IETF-defined replacement for IPv4, the address space protocol that largely underlies Internet communication today. Durand, who was involved in the IPv6 standardization efforts at IETF back in the early to mid-1990s, offered a clear eyed assessment of the protocol's critical flaw, the lack of backward compatibility with IPv4. Instead of extending the IPv4 address space, IPv6 took a different approach requiring the eventual migration of all Internet connected devices and users to an entirely distinct and much larger address space. According to Durand, people didn't bother to adopt it because they had to run both protocols to stay connected to everyone on the Internet. In effect, running IPv6 and IPv4 added costs but added no value to the IPv4 Internet — no value, that is, until everyone adopts and we can turn off IPv4 and benefit from the larger address space. As Durand put it, the transition to the new standard created a "last-mover advantage."

There is no doubt that the Internet continues to grow. While the sales volumes of the more traditional forms of personal computers has peaked at some 430 million units per year and sales of handheld smart devices has also peaked at some 1.9 billion units per year, the world of the Internet of Things continues to spiral upward. The installed base of these "things" is now at an astonishing 8.4 billion at the end of 2017.

more

This is the eighth year we measure IPv6 on the Christmas Goat. And with the crazy climate we have to live in now where there is no snow on the goat or ground. But IPv6 is doing better than the climate this year. This year we increased from 27% 2016 to 40% 2017. In Sweden Tele2, Tre and Comhem are still the only major ISPs with IPv6 enabled. Tele2 (with IPv6 since ~three years) and Tre is mostly mobile operators, and Comhem has enabled IPv6 in their Docsis network. more

Two weeks before depletion of the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) IPv4 free pool in September 2015, we published an article recommending that the ARIN community adopt transfer policies that encourage trading transparency and improve whois registry accuracy. By eliminating needs justification as a pre-condition to updating the registry, we argued that ARIN could eliminate existing policy-based barriers that have kept many otherwise lawful and legitimate commercial transactions in the shadows. more

Confronted with the rapid development of the Internet, the traditional network is facing severe challenges. Therefore, it is imperative to accelerate the construction of global network infrastructure and build a new generation of Internet infrastructure to adapt to the Internet of Everything and the intelligent society. From November 28 to 30, 2017, "GNTC 2017 Global Network Technology Conference" organized by BII Group and CFIEC, will see a grand opening in Beijing. more

In 2003, the world of network engineering was far different than it is today. For instance, EIGRP was still being implemented on the basis of its ability to support multi-protocol routing. SONET, and other optical technologies were just starting to come into their own, and all-optical switching was just beginning to be considered for large-scale deployment. What Hartley says of history holds true when looking back at what seems to be a former age: "The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there." more

RIPE held its 75th meeting in Dubai in mid-October. As usual, there was a diverse set of presentations covering a broad range of activities that are taking place on today's Internet. The topics include issues relating to network operations, regulatory policies, peering and interconnection, communications practices within data centers, IPv6, the DNS, routing and network measurement. If that's not enough, the topic of the Internet of Things has been added as a Working Group in the RIPE pantheon. If you add address policy, database and RIPE services to the mix, you get a pretty packed five days with topics that would appeal to most Internet folks. more

IPAM solutions are the source of truth for IP resources on the network, but when performing IPAM functions such as assignments, reconciliations, DNS updates, network plans, or Regional Internet Registry (RIR) requests, IPAM is often limited by its integration with an OSS. Operational teams can find it challenging to complete routine tasks without an integrated IPAM solution due to siloed data pools and swivel-chair environments. more

Most service providers are aware that there needs to be a simple, fast way to identify subscribers. Unfortunately, in reality, mapping IP addresses back to subscribers for identification purposes - such as lawful interception requests or acceptable use policy violations - can be complicated. It usually involves analyzing data sets, completing manual audits, or reliance on multi-step solutions. more

With reference to IPv6, probably most end users do not have any sense of it. The mainstream condition in the industry is that network carriers and content/service providers stick to their own arguments. Carriers consider lack of IPv6 content and service as the reason demand for IPv6 from the users is very low. The content and service providers believe that users cannot have access to content and service through IPv6 and thus carriers should provide the service in the background. more

Network Address Translation has often been described as an unfortunate aberration in the evolution of the Internet, and one that will be expunged with the completion of the transition of IPv6. I think that this view, which appears to form part of today's conventional wisdom about the Internet unnecessarily vilifies NATs. In my opinion, NATs are far from being an aberration, and instead, I see them as an informative step in the evolution of the Internet, particularly as they relate to possibilities in the evolution of name-based networking. Here's why. more

At 03:22 UTC on Friday, 25 August 2017, the Internet experienced the effects of another massive BGP routing leak. This time it was Google who leaked over 160,000 prefixes to Verizon, who in turn accepted these routes and passed them on. Despite the fact that the leak took place in Chicago, Illinois, it had devastating consequences for the internet in Japan, half a world away. Two of Japan's major telecoms (KDDI and NTT's OCN) were severely affected, posting outage notices (KDDI / OCN pictured below). more

Back in the early 2000s, several notable Internet researchers were predicting the death of the Internet. Based on the narrative, the Internet infrastructure had not been designed for the scale that was being projected at the time, supposedly leading to fatal security and scalability issues. Yet somehow the Internet industry has always found a way to dodge the bullet at the very last minute. more

I believe Mobile Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) are and very well remain powerful and best-suited technologies that will help provide connectivity and digital access in a much faster and cheaper way for developing countries of the globe. Thus, they are to be leveraged within their most strategic and profitable functional or usage contexts. Mobile access technologies along with relevant innovations have formed a powerful springboard for the Internet to be significantly accelerated in terms of access, usage and penetration. more

Many C-level executives are unaware their IT organizations could be sitting on a lucrative sellable supply of unused IPv4 addresses. Assessing and executing on the opportunity takes planning, but there's a clear path for getting it done. In 2014 and 2015, buyers had their pick of large block holders with millions of available and unused numbers. This surplus allowed large buyers to shop around for the lowest offer and, as a result, drive prices down to a low of $4/number. more

The IETF published RFC8200 last week, which officially makes IPv6 an Internet Standard. While this move was a long time coming -- IPv6 has now reached about 20% deployment -- a more interesting question is: what has changed since RFC2460, which was a draft standard, was published in 2013? After all, the point of moving from the experimental to the draft standard to the internet standard states is to learn more about the protocol as it operates on the wire... more