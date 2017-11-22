Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Burger King's New Ad Teaches Customers About Net Neutrality

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 24, 2018 12:50 PM PST
Burger King released a three-minute ad today trolling FCC's decision to repeal Net Neutrality rules. The ad, called "Whopper Neutrality," conducts a social experiment by implementing a Whopper fast lane and forcing customers to pay a surcharge to get their burgers faster. "We believe the internet should be like BURGER KING® restaurants, a place that doesn't prioritize and welcomes everyone," says Fernando Machado, BURGER KING® Global Chief Marketing Officer. "That is why we created this experiment, to call attention to the potential effects of net neutrality." Viewers of the video are encouraged to support Net Neutrality by signing the petition at Change.org/SavetheNet.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
