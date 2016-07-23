Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

China Cloud Providers Catching Up to American Firms, Plus China Has Home Market Advantage

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 19, 2018 12:34 PM PST
"Chinese tech companies plan to steal American cloud firms' thunder," says The Economist. Alibaba has its goal set to match or surpass Amazon Web Services by 2019. "We have taken on Amazon on all fronts," says Alibaba's Mr. Hu. From the article: "Whichever firm ends up leading, Chinese and Western cloud providers are bound to run into each other — though not so much in their home countries as in such places as Europe and India. AWS and its main rivals have been busy building data centres abroad for some time, including in China. But Alibaba and Tencent are catching up. Alibaba, for example, operates a dozen computing plants abroad and will open another one this month in India, near Mumbai."

