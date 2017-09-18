Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

California Introduces Its Own Net Neutrality Bill; Similar Bills in Progress for WA and New York

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 07, 2018 2:44 PM PST
Sen. Scott Wiener along with ten state assembly and Senate Democrats have proposed legislation which includes a number of ways to ensure telecom companies operating in California adhere to the principles of net neutrality. Katharine Trendacosta reporting in EFF: "The substance of the legislation is still in the works, but the intent is to leverage the state's assets as a means to require networks to operate neutrally. In essence, the California bill would require net neutrality of businesses that operate within the state of California if they are relying on state infrastructure or state funding to provide the service. ... Washington and New York have similar bills in progress."

