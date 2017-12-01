Net Neutrality Not a Serious Issue Outside America

- Dec 17, 2017 9:17 AM PST
- Comments: 1
- Views: 1,070
Most countries, don't have to fear internet quality problems in the same way as would be possible in the USA.
The US competition watchdog has little power to hold telcos accountable to the nature of their broadband services. Back in 1996 broadband was classified as a content service and not a telecom service.
So, for example, if a telco wants to provide preferred access to Google, it can sell them a superior broadband services which could create a two speed internet service one for those who pay the premium — their services will get priority and higher speed — and those service providers who don't pay and could be relegated to the slow speed internet lane.
Because of the lack of regulatory protection concerning broadband, the US — under President Obama and the FCC Chief Tom Wheeler — created a bandage solution in the form of net neutrality, aimed to protect consumers against telcos exploiting this 'content' situation — these protections have been removed.
The incumbents were against Net Neutrality as that would stop them from exploiting the generous content status that they have, which allows them to stop any serious retail broadband competition as they don't have to make broadband capacity available on a wholesale basis.
The situation in all of the other developed economies is totally different. Broadband is part of the telecoms regulatory regime, and this has created a well-functioning competitive retail market, in Australia for example with over 50 providers.
Competition, not bandage solutions such as Net Neutrality, is the solution to the American problem. If there is sufficient competition, the incumbents can't misuse their dominant position that has the potential to create a two-tier broadband system. Furthermore, net neutrality is rather a blunt tool; one would like to allow providers to create the best possible broadband configuration for the services that they want to develop. Net neutrality rules would make that more difficult.
Even if in more competitive markets, incumbents were able to create a two-tiered access system, and if such a service is deemed to be anti-competitive, the regulator can step in and say and stop them.
As broadband is now again outside the protection of the US regulator (FCC), the big telcos can, if they want, exploit the fast lane/slow lane internet system.
It is clear that under President Trump there is little interest to provide the regulator with the powers to intervene in such situations.
For many years there has been a serious "conflict of interest" within US politics whereby the three major incumbent telcos (who call themselves ISPs) are giving senators and congressmen an incentive to protect their interests. Over $100 million is annually spent on lobbying. The politicians are given this money for community projects etc. Voting against the interest of the incumbents will see an end to such handouts.
While it is important for all countries to keep a close eye on anti-competitive behavior, because of much better functioning competitive markets, it is highly unlikely that such misuse of market power is possible anywhere outside America (in developed economies).
One of the reasons incumbents used to get rid of regulations is that it hampers competition. Being one of the least regulated telecoms markets in the world, the country has dropped on the international broadband ladder. From being in the top three or five, twenty years ago, they now feature around position 15 (depending on what is measured by whom). So that argument doesn't cut it. On the other side, countries, where broadband is treated as telecoms, in at least 15 cases are providing a better broadband service than the ones available in the USA.
The financial market in the USA has reacted subdued to the announcement because telecoms regulations are such a hot political potato, they don't see the current ruling as a final solution. It is highly likely that under a next Administration, new regulations will be introduced and this uncertainty is not stimulating the much-needed investments required in the American telecoms market.
If you are pressed for time ...
... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.
I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.
Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet
Primary suppliers see sales go up. ADTRAN's sales in the most recent nine months were $445M, up from $399M the year before. Calix sold $372M, up from $327M. At analyst meeting this year, both said demand had picked up. Clearfield, a supplier of fiber optic gear, was up 8%. Pai claimed, "the impact has been particularly serious for smaller Internet service providers." It was a primary justification for his Net Neutrality decision. more
Two weeks before depletion of the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN) IPv4 free pool in September 2015, we published an article recommending that the ARIN community adopt transfer policies that encourage trading transparency and improve whois registry accuracy. By eliminating needs justification as a pre-condition to updating the registry, we argued that ARIN could eliminate existing policy-based barriers that have kept many otherwise lawful and legitimate commercial transactions in the shadows. more
It is one of those surreal, ironic moments in time. This coming week, an event called the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) 2017 will be held at Geneva in the old League of Nations headquarters now known as the Palais des Nations. On its agenda is a workshop to discuss "A Digital Geneva Convention to protect cyberspace." If the IGF participants, as they enter the Palais grounds, simply look in the opposite direction south across the Place des Nations, they would see 100 meters away, a glass cube building provided by the Republic and Canton of Geneva. more
Last January, Doug Madory of Dyn Research reported on Cuban traffic, noting that C&W's share had increased. And this week Madory reported that ETECSA had activated a new internet transit provider, medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellite-connectivity provider O3b Networks (Other 3 billion), replacing geostationary satellite provider Intelsat... the time for a data packet to travel from earth to an O3b satellite and back to Earth is significantly less than to an Intelsat satellite. more
The success of the internet demonstrates that we now depend on network operators to assure that services like telephony work. The carriers are pushing back on neutrality because their business model is threatened by a level playing field. We should be encouraging innovative internet-native business models rather than working to preserve an industry threatened by innovation. more
Like the poetic prose of Bob Dylan, the reality of modern technology cannot be ignored: "the times they are a-changin'." Transitioning from the novelty of the Internet, society is embracing connected technology as the new digital frontier. Dominated by the Internet of Things ("IoT"), the future will be one of increased interconnection of wireless and computing devices in everyday objects, allowing these devices to send and receive personal data. IoT's limits appear boundless, extending from physical devices and home appliances to vehicles and medical implants. more
As I noted last month, this Friday, December 15, 2017, at 15:00 UTC is the deadline to nominate someone for the Internet Society's Board of Trustees. Anyone who supports the mission of the Internet Society is welcome to submit a nomination (for yourself or for someone you think should be considered). The Internet Society serves a pivotal role in the world as a leader on Internet policy, technical, economic, and social matters, and as the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). more
- Dan York
- Dec 13, 2017 7:33 AM PST
- Views: 2,006
On 11 December 2017, about 25 participants from Europe and the US attended the public consultation for the brand new GDPR Domain Industry Playbook by eco (Association of the Internet Industry, based in Germany) at the representation of the German federal state Lower Saxony to the European Union in Brussels. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) poses a challenge for the Registries, Registrars, Resellers and ICANN. more
A look into the past reveals that continuous developments in weaponry technology have been the reason for arms control conventions and bans. The banning of the crossbow by Pope Urban II in 1096, because it threatened to change warfare in favour of poorer peasants, the banning of poisoned bullets in 1675 by the Strasbourg Agreement, and the Geneva protocol banning the use of biological and chemical weapons in 1925 after world war 1, all prove that significant technological developments have caused the world to agree not to use certain weapons. more
Recently, a colleague in the Bellisario College of Communications asked me who gets a freedom boost from the FCC's upcoming dismantling of network neutrality safeguards. He noted that Chairman Pai made sure that the title of the FCC's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking is: Restoring Internet Freedom. My colleague wanted to know whose freedom the FCC previously subverted and how removing consumer safeguards promotes freedom. more
Steeped deep in discussions around the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for the past several months, it has occurred to me that I've been answering the same question for over a decade: "What happens if WHOIS data is not accessible?" One of the answers has been and remains the same: People will likely sue and serve a lot of subpoenas. This may seem extreme, and some will write this off as mere hyperbole, but the truth is that the need for WHOIS data to address domain name matters will not disappear. more
As we enter the seventh round of the net neutrality fight, advocates continue to make the same argument they've offered since 2002: infrastructure companies will do massive harm to little guys unless restrained by strict regulation. This idea once made intuitive sense, but it has been bypassed by reality. ... When Tim Wu wrote his first net neutrality paper, the largest telecoms were Verizon, AT&T, and SBC; they stood at numbers 11, 15, and 27 respectively in the Fortune 500 list. more
The largest and most important global information infrastructure today by any measure is clearly the global mobile network and all of its gateways, services, and connected devices. That network is standardized, managed, and energized by a combination of the 3GPP and GSMA. The level of 3GPP industry involvement and collaboration today probably exceeds all other telecom, internet, and assorted other bodies put together... and then some. more
One of the problems with trying to secure systems is the lack of knowledge in the community about what has or hasn't worked. I'm on record as calling for an analog to the National Transportation Safety Board: a government agency that investigates major outages and publishes the results. In the current, deregulatory political climate, though, that isn't going to happen. But how about a voluntary system? more
We've all heard too much about NN, which I've been reporting for 20 years. I support it because I don't want Randall Stephenson of AT&T deciding what I should watch on TV. The long-run effect is negative. The claims from some people who agree with me are ridiculous. "According to former FCC commissioner Michael Copps, ending net neutrality will end the Internet as we know it." Michael knows I respect him, but... more
Net Neutrality is hardly a blunt tool. It's an essential requirement of a free and open internet.
Anyone against it is just playing into the hands of the ISPs & broadband providers who would love to start charging websites differential pricing for faster speed connections.
They've been charging you for each channel you want to subscribe to on your cable / dish tv, they want to do the same for the internet.
Broadband providers haven't innovated or invested in the services and content that they now want to charge website / app publishers for, that's the real story.
And that hoary chestnut about broadband providers not being able to spend on infrastructure because they can't charge sites is complete eyewash, the consumer is paying for the bandwidth already, that in itself should be enough to foster competition.
It's like the water company charging users for consuming water based on the usage - different prices for bath water, different for drinking water, but at the end of the day it's all the same water!
A lack of net neutrality creates an immense problem for startups and small business. Since they can't afford to pay for speedier access, they never get to compete with the incumbents on an even playing field. Not that competing with Google or Facebook is even possible today given their size, but an innovative service could lead on certain aspects.
Net neutrality isn't a bandage solution created under Obama & Wheeler, it was a codification of the ethos the entire internet was founded on. Here's what the guys who did create the internet have to say about it - https://pioneersfornetneutrality.tumblr.com