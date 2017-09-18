Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

FCC Doesn't Understand How the Internet Works, Say Internet Pioneers in Open Letter

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 11, 2017 12:27 PM PST
Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." Authors of the letter which include Vint Cerf, Steve Crocker, Dave Farber, Susan Landau, David Reed, Paul Vixie, Steve Wozniak and others state that the "FCC's proposed Order is based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology." More from the letter: "This proposed Order would repeal key network neutrality protections that prevent Internet access providers from blocking content, websites and applications, slowing or speeding up services or classes of service, and charging online services for access or fast lanes to Internet access providers' customers. The proposed Order would also repeal oversight over other unreasonable discrimination and unreasonable practices, and over interconnection with last-mile Internet access providers. The proposed Order removes long-standing FCC oversight over Internet access providers without an adequate replacement to protect consumers, free markets and online innovation."

