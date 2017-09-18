FCC Doesn't Understand How the Internet Works, Say Internet Pioneers in Open Letter

- Dec 11, 2017 12:27 PM PST
Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." Authors of the letter which include Vint Cerf, Steve Crocker, Dave Farber, Susan Landau, David Reed, Paul Vixie, Steve Wozniak and others state that the "FCC's proposed Order is based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology." More from the letter: "This proposed Order would repeal key network neutrality protections that prevent Internet access providers from blocking content, websites and applications, slowing or speeding up services or classes of service, and charging online services for access or fast lanes to Internet access providers' customers. The proposed Order would also repeal oversight over other unreasonable discrimination and unreasonable practices, and over interconnection with last-mile Internet access providers. The proposed Order removes long-standing FCC oversight over Internet access providers without an adequate replacement to protect consumers, free markets and online innovation."
Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a post today pointing out that the FCC continues to ignore the technical parts of a letter sent to it earlier this year by nearly 200 Internet engineers and computer scientists. more
- Dec 07, 2017 1:53 PM PST
- Views: 1,913
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday told reporters that President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense". more
- Nov 23, 2017 11:56 AM PST
- Views: 4,660
In a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Senior FCC officials revealed plans whereby state and local governments will not be able to impose local laws regulating broadband service.
- Nov 22, 2017 12:56 PM PST
- Views: 4,708
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today released a statement on his draft "Restoring Internet Freedom Order", circulated to Commissioners this morning and will be voted on at the FCC's Open Meeting on December 14 more
- Nov 21, 2017 9:35 AM PST
- Views: 4,480
Tim Berners-Lee is in Washington urging lawmakers to reconsider the rollback of net neutrality laws. more
- Nov 17, 2017 12:34 PM PST
- Views: 5,056
The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. more
- Nov 16, 2017 6:47 PM PST
- Views: 4,685
Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. more
- Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM PST
- Views: 5,041
Organizations behind two of the new geographic top-level domains, .amsterdam and .frl, have refused to provide public access to information about the registrants of domain names, otherwise known as Whois records. more
- Oct 23, 2017 1:49 PM PST
- Views: 4,295
The European Digital Rights (EDRi) and 56 other civil society organizations, sent an open letter today to EU decision-makers calling for the deletion of the Article 13 of the Copyright Directive proposal, pointing out that monitoring and filtering of internet content that it proposes breach citizens’ fundamental rights. more
- Oct 16, 2017 11:00 AM PST
- Views: 3,553
Experts fear European Union court case attempting to keep personal data private could backfire and prove damaging to Europe. more
- Oct 09, 2017 7:52 AM PST
- Views: 4,451
WhatsApp is now broadly disrupted in China including text messages which were going through despite China's censorship of the app beginning mid-July which only effected photographs and video chats. more
- Sep 27, 2017 8:32 AM PST
- Views: 4,695
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published a new rule under the Privacy Act of 1974 in the Federal Register last week, detailing how it intends to expand the information it collects when determining a person's immigration status to include social media handles and potentially even search histories. more
- Sep 27, 2017 7:47 AM PST
- Views: 6,306
Russia threatens to block access to Facebook next year unless the company complies with a law that requires websites which store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers. more
- Sep 27, 2017 7:10 AM PST
- Views: 4,630
In an open letter to the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) announced on Tuesday that it is resigning from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) in response to the organization publishing Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) as a standard. more
- Sep 19, 2017 6:36 AM PST
- Views: 8,437
A coalition of activists and consumer groups are planning to gather in Washington, DC to meet directly with the members of Congress, which is said to be the "most effective way to influence their positions and counter the power of telecom lobbyists and campaign contributions." more
- Sep 18, 2017 8:53 AM PST
- Views: 4,603