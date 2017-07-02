Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / News I have a News Tip

CENTR Reports TLD Slowdown Partly Due to Deletes by Chinese Investors Which Had Peaked in 2016

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 27, 2017 1:12 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 956

The Council of European National Top-Level Domains Registries (CENTR) in its quarterly report released today says global domains under all TLDs have contracted slightly due to declines in several larger new gTLDs. From the report: "There are an estimated 311 million domains under management over 1,500+ top-level domains globally*. Over the past 2 years, quarterly growth rates have been decreasing since peaks in early 2016. The slowdown is the result of deletes after a period of increased investment from Chinese registrants. Other explanations to the slowdown are specific TLDs, such as .xyz and .top, which have contracted significantly. Without these outliers, global TLD growth would be at 1.0% for Q3 2017 and 2.5% YOY. ... Reductions in .xyz and .top also has pushed the overall new gTLD market share down from 7.5% to 6.6%. The other groups were not affected, suggesting previous gains in those TLDs may have been speculative."

Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services, New TLDs
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead2045