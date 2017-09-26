Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Says FCC's Roll Back Plan on Net Neutrality Makes No Sense

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 23, 2017 11:56 AM PST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday told reporters that President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense". He'll be looking into what he can do to defend net neutrality for the whole internet, Trudeau said. Trudeau's statements from Justin Ling's report in Motherboard: "I am very concerned about the attacks on net neutrality ... Net neutrality is something that is essential for small businesses, for consumers, and it is essential to keep the freedom associated with the internet alive. ... We need to continue to defend net neutrality. And I will." Trudeau did not comment directly on whether he would convey the message to Trump directly and is quoted saying: "We are just absorbing the position the president has taken and looking at the impact it's going to have in the United States and in Canada."

