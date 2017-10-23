Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

US Department of Defense Getting Aggressive on Adoption of Cloud, Machine Learning

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 07, 2017 1:57 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 130

The US Department of Defense is seeking private sector's help to "vault DOD" into the world of elastic computing, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and machine learning. In an op-ed published in Defense One, Patrick Shanahan, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary writes: "While the Department has made strides, our computing platforms are not keeping pace with private industry, or even international actors. To maintain advantage over increasingly capable and brazen adversaries, DOD must have a worldwide, secure, exponentially elastic, and resilient information environment that continually learns and adapts. We must adjust more rapidly than our opponents and deliver a superior understanding of the battlespace in order to deliver weapons on time and on target. We are aggressively pressing forward and invite the private sector to partner with us in this vital endeavor."

Related topics: Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Center
