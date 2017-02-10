Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ICANN Holding Its First North American Meeting Since 2014 in Puerto Rico

By CircleID Reporter
  Nov 07, 2017
As ICANN wraps up its Annual General Meeting in Abu Dhabi, the organization is inviting participation in its 61st ICANN meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from 10–15 March 2018. Vice President, Christopher Mondini writes: "In the wake of the recent hurricane season, the island remains resilient and determined to bounce back. Recovery efforts over the past months have demonstrated the profound strength and solidarity that run deep in the island’s cultural roots." The six-day meeting aims to focus on outreach, capacity building, and showcasing ICANN’s work to a broader global audience. The event is hosted by the Puerto Rico Top Level Domain (.pr)

