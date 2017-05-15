Cloud Managed Services Market Expected to Reach $82.51 Billion by 2025

The global cloud managed services market is expected to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025, according to market research and consulting company Grand View Research. From the report: "The need to focus on core business practices has increased the adoption of cloud managed services. The services include business services, network services, security services, data center services, and mobility services. ... In North America, the availability of advanced IT infrastructure is expected to drive the adoption of cloud managed services. The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are expected to witness considerable growth, as enterprises are shifting toward the cloud and prominent technology providers, such as IBM and Google, are making significant investments for the same."