Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / News I have a News Tip

Cloud Managed Services Market Expected to Reach $82.51 Billion by 2025

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 03, 2017 2:08 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 522

The global cloud managed services market is expected to reach USD 82.51 billion by 2025, according to market research and consulting company Grand View Research. From the report: "The need to focus on core business practices has increased the adoption of cloud managed services. The services include business services, network services, security services, data center services, and mobility services. ... In North America, the availability of advanced IT infrastructure is expected to drive the adoption of cloud managed services. The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are expected to witness considerable growth, as enterprises are shifting toward the cloud and prominent technology providers, such as IBM and Google, are making significant investments for the same."

Related topics: Cloud Computing
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

The Great Inevitable: From Broadband Internet to Cloud Application Access

  • Oct 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Why Farmers Are Using Wifi to Grow Your Grapes

  • Aug 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Internet is Dead - Long Live the Internet

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Cloud Computing and Digital Divide 2.0

  • Jun 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How Aruba is Using Racing Sponsorship to Make Itself a Premium Brand

  • May 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Cloud Computing Growing Faster Than Expected, Reached $260 Billion in 2017

  • Oct 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cloudflare Reverses Long-Held Policy to Remain Content-Neutral, Ends Service to the Daily Stormer

  • Aug 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Apple Setting Up First Data Center in China to Comply with Tougher Cybersecurity Laws

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cloud Leak Exposes at least 14 Million Verizon Subscribers, Phone Numbers and Account PINs Included

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Canadian Internet Registration Authority Launches Cloud-Based DNS Firewall Service

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1323

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

What Holds Firms Back from Choosing Cloud-Based External DNS?

Verisign & Forrester Webinar: Defending Against Cyber Threats in Complex Hybrid-Cloud Environments

Dyn Evolves Internet Performance Space with Launch of Internet Intelligence

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,154

Hybrid Cloud Proves Clouds Are Worthy of Email Infrastructure

Verisign OpenHybrid for Corero and Amazon Web Services Now Available

Neustar Launches Global Partner Program

Neustar Chief Technology Officer Appointed to FCC's Technological Advisory Council

A Look at Traffic Management for External "Cloud" Load Balancing

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,998

Dyn Research: Where Do Companies Host Their Websites?

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 9,348

New Nixu NameSurfer 7.3 Series Powers the Software-Defined Data Centre

Nixu Integrates with Nominum N2 Platform in Hybrid Cloud Environments

New Nixu Solution Slashes Cloud Application Delivery Times from Weeks to Milliseconds

Automate IPAM Set-up with Nixu NEE 1.3 Series

Streamline Application Delivery Processes with Nixu NameSurfer 7.2.2

Neustar Labs Innovation Center Grand Opening (Video)

Neustar and University of Illinois Launch the Neustar Innovation Center

dotMobi And LuxCloud Collaborate on Integration of goMobi Onto LuxCloud SaaS Platform

Facets of gTLD Registry Technical Operations - Registry Services

BlueCat Networks Partners with Computacenter to Deliver Cloud-Ready IP Address Management (IPAM)

View More

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1323