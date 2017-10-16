Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / News I have a News Tip

EFF Warns ICANN Not to Engage in Censorship, Says It Should Stick to Technical Role

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 02, 2017 9:52 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 667

A series of articles published by EFF, coinciding with ICANN's 60th meeting in Abu Dhabi this week, Jeremy Malcolm warns that domain name registrars, registries and ICANN can become "free speech week leaks" for online censorship. He writes: "ICANN appears to have voluntarily taken on further responsibility for addressing 'abuse involving' domain names through its appointment this year of a Consumer Safeguards Director with a background in law enforcement. EFF attended and reported on the first webinar held by the new Director, in which he downplayed the significance of his role, stating that it does not carry any enforcement powers. Yet a draft report of ICANN's Competition, Consumer Trust and Consumer Choice Review Team recommends that strict new enforcement and reporting obligations should be made compulsory for any new top-level domains that ICANN adopts in the future. ICANN's Non-Commercial Stakeholder Group (NCSG) has explained why many of these recommendations would be unnecessary and harmful." ICANN should maintain its current limited role in the technical administration of a secure and stable domain name system, Malcolm says. ICANN "should not pick up the censor's pen."

Related topics: Censorship, Domain Management, DNS, Domain Names, ICANN, Intellectual Property, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Confusing Similarity of Domain Names is Only a 'Standing Requirement' Under the UDRP

  • Nov 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Reverse Domain Hijacking Where Complainant Knew but Did Not Disclose Geographic Significance of Mark

  • Nov 01, 2017
  • Comments: 2

RIPE 75: Imprssions of the Meeting

  • Oct 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Why Integrating IPAM Matters and How to Achieve It

  • Oct 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Losing a UDRP Case: Questionable Decision or Questionable Submission?

  • Oct 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Clash Over Dot-Amazon During the ICANN Meetings in Abu Dhabi

  • Oct 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Penetration in the Middle East has Tripled in the Past 8 Years, New Arabic Domains Credited

  • Oct 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Dell Loses Key Customer Support Domain Name for a Month, Site Exposed to Questionable Content

  • Oct 25, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Dutch Geographic TLDs Refuse Public Access to Whois Data

  • Oct 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Civil Society Groups Call for Deletion of Internet Filtering Provision in EU Copyright Proposal

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Topics

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1295

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Radix's .TECH, .STORE, .ONLINE and .FUN Get Approval from the Chinese Government

Join Neustar's Town Hall Meeting and Help Shape the Future Of .US

Domain Registrations Reach 331.9 Million, 6.7 Million Growth Year over Year

.brands Spotlight: Banking and Finance Industries

Google Buys Business.Site Domain for 'Google My Business'

Radix Announces Global Web Design Contest, F3.space

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 330.6 Million, 1.3 Million Growth in First Quarter of 2017

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

View More

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1295