Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN Delays Plans to Change DNS Cryptographic Key, Says Near 750 Million People at Risk if Rushed

  • Sep 28, 2017 7:33 AM PDT
  • Comments: 2
  • Views: 1,473
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has postponed plans to change the cryptographic key — a critical step in updating protection measures for the Domain Name System (DNS). In its report issued Thursday evening, ICANN said an "an estimated one-in-four global Internet users, or 750 million people, could be affected by the KSK rollover. ... The changing or 'rolling' of the KSK Key was originally scheduled to occur on 11 October, but it is being delayed because some recently obtained data shows that a significant number of resolvers used by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Network Operators are not yet ready for the Key Rollover. The availability of this new data is due to a very recent DNS protocol feature that adds the ability for a resolver to report back to the root servers which keys it has configured." A new date for the Key Roll has not yet been determined, but the organization says it is aiming at rescheduling the Key Roll for the first quarter of 2018.

Related topics: DNS, DNS Security, ICANN

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

Great Andrew Gardner  –  Sep 28, 2017 2:48 PM PDT

Mozilla and Google will love this - another reason for them to refuse to bake DANE into their browsers.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems
Lets not turn this into a mess ! Ken Stubbs  –  Sep 29, 2017 7:50 AM PDT

Frankly, this is embarrassing !

Why are we not ready to pull the trigger ?

Is it because we haven't done an effective job of communicating the sense of urgency to the right parties here ?

Is it because the resolvers are ambivalent ?

These are questions that need honest answers REAL SOON !

# 2 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

The Catalonian Matter: Law and Order, Democracy and Freedom of Speech, Censorship and Trust

  • Sep 26, 2017
  • Comments: 18

One Week Left for the Upcoming Brands and Domains Conference

  • Sep 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Abusive and Malicious Registrations of Domain Names

  • Sep 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Amazon's Letter to ICANN Board: It's Time to Approve Our Applications for .AMAZON TLDs

  • Sep 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Lessons Learned from Harvey and Irma

  • Sep 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

The Impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria on the Internet

  • Sep 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Domain Registries to Discuss Possibility of ICANN Fee Cuts in Private Meeting This Month

  • Sep 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

No Dates for the Next gTLD Round Yet, Says ICANN

  • Jul 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Amazon.com Inc Given New Chance to Secure .AMAZON TLD

  • Jul 20, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Rightside, Donuts Merger Gets the Green Light from ICANN

  • Jul 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ACCELR/8 is a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market by applying processes that have delivered value for many of the largest market participants. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 383

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Dyn Partners with the Internet Systems Consortium to Host Global F-Root Nameservers

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,137

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor

US Court Grants DCA Trust's Motion for Preliminary Injunction on .Africa gTLD

What Holds Firms Back from Choosing Cloud-Based External DNS?

United States Court Has Granted an Interim Relief for DCA Trust on .Africa gTLD

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 5,579

Season's Greetings - 2015 End of Year Message from DotConnectAfrica

Computerworld Names Afilias' Ram Mohan a Premier 100 Technology Leader

Protect Your Privacy - Opt Out of Public DNS Data Collection

Measuring DNS Performance for the User Experience

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 6,314

"The Market Has No Morality" Sophia Bekele Speaks on Business Ethics and Accountability

View More