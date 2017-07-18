ICANN Delays Plans to Change DNS Cryptographic Key, Says Near 750 Million People at Risk if Rushed

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has postponed plans to change the cryptographic key — a critical step in updating protection measures for the Domain Name System (DNS). In its report issued Thursday evening, ICANN said an "an estimated one-in-four global Internet users, or 750 million people, could be affected by the KSK rollover. ... The changing or 'rolling' of the KSK Key was originally scheduled to occur on 11 October, but it is being delayed because some recently obtained data shows that a significant number of resolvers used by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Network Operators are not yet ready for the Key Rollover. The availability of this new data is due to a very recent DNS protocol feature that adds the ability for a resolver to report back to the root servers which keys it has configured." A new date for the Key Roll has not yet been determined, but the organization says it is aiming at rescheduling the Key Roll for the first quarter of 2018.

