Russia Demands Facebook to Store Citizens' Data on Russian Servers or Be Blocked

Russia threatens to block access to Facebook next year unless the company complies with a law that requires websites which store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers. Reuters reports: "The threat was made by Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, agencies said, the organization which blocked access to LinkedIn's website last November in order to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating the same data storage law. ... Twitter Inc had already notified Roskomnadzor that it would aim to localize the personal data of its users by the middle of 2018."
