One Week Left for the Upcoming Brands and Domains Conference

There is only less than one week left for the second edition of the Brands and Domains conference to take place in The Hague, Netherlands, at the Amrath Kurhaus.

The domaining conference will be held during the 2nd and 3rd of October, 'the place to be' for all those whose companies are interested in developing the so-called dotBrands. More than 500 companies have already requested their dotBrand domain, and many of them are already using it, but it is 'together' how we can move forward, and the main reason why the dotBrand conference was conceived is to share ideas and information for a better common future.

Some of the topics that will be discussed are:

How does dotBrand provide a better customer protection and fights against counterfeit

How does a dotBrand impact organisations brand protection strategy?

Pros and conts of Brands engaging with ICANN

dotBrands legal practices

dotBrands domains in Social Media

Leveraging Keywords in dotBrands

The Hotel Amrath is located at the seaside in The Hague, one of the most vibrant cities in the Netherlands, and constitutes a great location for such event. Several networking sessions, coffee breaks, and lunch will be provided between the panels of discussion and presentations.

Speakers such as Tony Kirsch from Neustar, Akram Atallah from ICANN and Caroline Perriard from BrandIt will, together with the organisers from dot Stories and dotBrand Observatory assure to have a great event.

The last tickets are still available and can be purchased through Eventbrite, or directly through the web brandsand.domains.

By Sara Vivanco, Marketing Manager

